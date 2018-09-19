Transient camp goes up in flames in Kelowna

A fire ignited at a homeless encampment in a Kelowna park on Wednesday afternoon, sending smoke skyward and destroying a temporary shelter.

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames in Chichester Wetlands off Findlay Road.

The blaze destroyed numerous belongings in the camp and began to climb nearby trees.

Small explosions could be heard coming from the fire, which the fire department said were aerosol cans burning.

A sleeping bag was seen in the pile of charred debris.

Transient camps are not uncommon in remote park locations in the Okanagan city, where hundreds of people are said to be homeless.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.