Fire
September 20, 2018 1:36 am
Updated: September 20, 2018 2:07 am

Fire causes big spectacle near Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Dozens of people ventured out of their homes at the site of big flames and a large plume of smoke in a neighbourhood near Kelowna on Wednesday night.

While some thought a structure was on fire, it turned out to be a car engulfed in flames.

A man was only a few blocks from his Ellison home when the car he was driving burst into flames, according to the Ellison Fire Department.

READ MORE: Transient camp goes up in flames in Kelowna

He managed to escaped unharmed, but the sedan was gutted by flames where it stalled, at the corner of Daryl and Parkland roads.

Flames sent dark smoke into the sky and caused the tires to explode.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Fire
Car Gutted By Fire
Ellison Fire Department
Kelowna
Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News