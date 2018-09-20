Fire causes big spectacle near Kelowna

Dozens of people ventured out of their homes at the site of big flames and a large plume of smoke in a neighbourhood near Kelowna on Wednesday night.

While some thought a structure was on fire, it turned out to be a car engulfed in flames.

A man was only a few blocks from his Ellison home when the car he was driving burst into flames, according to the Ellison Fire Department.

READ MORE: Transient camp goes up in flames in Kelowna

He managed to escaped unharmed, but the sedan was gutted by flames where it stalled, at the corner of Daryl and Parkland roads.

Flames sent dark smoke into the sky and caused the tires to explode.

The fire is not considered suspicious.