After tough year, loss of White Rock pier has businesses on edge

Samantha McQuade says the past two years have been difficult for Primo’s Mexican Grill, which sits along the White Rock strip above the iconic pier.

“It has been very trying and I don’t think any business down here would tell you any different. It has been absolutely impossible,” she said.

The devastating storm on Dec. 20 tore apart a section of the pier and sent piles of logs and debris along the beachfront, closing most of the popular promenade.

The storm followed a tumultuous year when soaring rents, disruptive construction projects and a loss of public parking hit local businesses hard.

Several are closed up and down the Marine Drive community.

The White Rock Business Improvement Association is asking the city for some relief.

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers confirms the idea of free parking for the winter and the reduction or removal of patio taxes for restaurants for 2019 will be considered on at Monday’s council meeting.

In the meantime, McQuade is hoping the public will come to the rescue.

“Please come out and support these businesses if you would like to see us lasting through the summer,” she said.