Police block off section of Sherbrook Street
A A
Winnipeg police shut down a stretch of Sherbrook Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue Friday evening.
Two cruisers were parked in front of an apartment building, although it’s not yet known why they were there.
Witnesses reported a large police presence in the area beginning around 8 p.m.
Global News has reached out to police for comment.
© 2019 Global News
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.