January 11, 2019 11:07 pm
Updated: January 11, 2019 11:13 pm

Police block off section of Sherbrook Street

Police at Sherbrooke and Ellice

Winnipeg police shut down a stretch of Sherbrook Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue Friday evening.

Two cruisers were parked in front of an apartment building, although it’s not yet known why they were there.

Witnesses  reported a large police presence in the area beginning around 8 p.m.

Global News has reached out to police for comment.

