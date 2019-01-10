Major Winnipeg intersection closed due to “serious incident”

Winnipeg Police say around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening they were involved in a “serious incident” in the area of Panet Rd. and Nairn Ave.

The incident created a large police presence in the area, as well as in locations in the East Kildonan, Transcona and Mission Industrial area.

Motorists should expect delays Thursday Morning, as police say traffic is still completely blocked at Nairn and Panet.

