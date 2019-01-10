Montreal police arrest man in connection with Côte-des-Neiges assault

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation in connection with an armed assault in Côte-des-Neiges that sent a 39-year-old woman to hospital on Thursday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said a call was placed to 911 around 7 p.m. about a conflict at a residence on Vézina Street near Lavoie Street.

The woman had tried to intervene when she found out the man had an edged weapon, according to police. She managed to escape and find refuge at a friend’s home until police arrived.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries to her upper and lower body. She was taken to hospital as a preventative measure.

The man was located at the home by police. Picard said he was carrying a weapon and did not want to cooperate with police.

Picard say police officers used a stun gun to disarm the man and arrest him. He was not injured.

He was taken to hospital, where is he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Police say he hadn’t been feeling well the last few days, but did not provide more details.

Crime scene technicians are at the scene to recuperate evidence.

An investigation is underway.

