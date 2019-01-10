Outremont police station temporarily relocates near Namur Metro

Montreal police stations 24 and 26 will be merging as one as of Jan. 14.

The temporary measure will allow for major repair work on station 24, located across from the Outremont Metro station.

According to officials, the “PDQ 26 will house approximately 150 police officers, 50 school crossing guards and four civilian employees.”

READ MORE: Montreal police department presents action plan to improve race relations

Montreal police assure their community services will not be affected. Officers will continue to focus on their respective districts, covering Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont and the Town of Mount Royal (TMR).

This is the second set of police stations to merge, after stations 37 and 38 in Montreal’s Plateau joined forces in 2014.

Montreal police say they hope the success of that previous experience will guide the current integration.

READ MORE: Montreal creates police task force to crack down on illegal cannabis

Residents can get in touch with their local police by either going to the new location near the Namur Metro station, by phone or online.

Here are the addresses of neighbourhood stations in the area:

PDQ 26: 7405 Mountain Sights Ave., near Namur Metro

PDQ 9: 5501 Westminster Ave., Côte-Saint-Luc

PDQ 11: 6255 Somerled St., near Vendôme Metro

PDQ 33: 570 Beaumont Ave., near Acadie Metro

For information, or to contact someone at station 24 or 26, call 514 280-0126.

For emergencies, always call 911.