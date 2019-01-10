Toronto staff recommend making bike lanes on Richmond, Adelaide streets permanent

Years after cycle tracks on Richmond, Adelaide, Peter and Simcoe streets were installed as part of a pilot project, City of Toronto staff are recommending the bike lanes become permanent.

“Cyclist volumes on these streets have increased significantly with minimal impact to motor vehicle travel times. Collision rates for cyclists and motor vehicles have also reduced significantly following installation of the cycle tracks,” staff said in a report to be considered by the Infrastructure and Environment committee on Jan. 17.

“The Richmond and Adelaide cycle tracks serve as a critical east-west spine in the downtown core, providing access by bike to the largest concentration of jobs in the city, region and the entire country as well as housing, culture, entertainment and retail destinations.”

The cycle tracks, which were installed between 2014 and 2016, are dedicated bike lanes with buffers from general vehicular traffic.

According to the report, there was strong support among those surveyed for adopting the changes on a permanent basis. Staff said the infrastructure is recommended for safety reasons.

“People riding bicycles are vulnerable road users and can be seriously injured in even minor collisions, so prioritizing their safety by making the pilot cycling facilities permanent is necessary to encourage people to choose to ride,” the report said.

Staff said it will cost less than $200,000 annually to clear snow and regularly sweep the 8.8 kilometres of bike lanes.

Here are the sections of streets affected:

Richmond Street East between Yonge and Parliament streets

Richmond Street West between Bathurst and Yonge streets

Adelaide Street East between Yonge and Parliament streets

Adelaide Street West between Bathurst and Yonge streets

Simcoe Street between Front Street West and Queen Street West

Peter Street between King Street West and Queen Street West