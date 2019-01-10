Man using motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto Police say a 60-year-old man who was struck by a car on Monday while using his motorized wheelchair has died.

Police said around 8:00 p.m. a 65-year-old woman driving a Mazda westbound on Queen Street West turned southbound on Close Avenue hitting the man on his motorized wheelchair.

They said the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash-camera footage to contact investigators at 418-808-1900 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.