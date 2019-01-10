Crime
January 10, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 1:53 pm

Vancouver police searching for high-risk sex offender who failed to return to halfway house

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police are searching for 50-year-old Gerald Richard McLean.

Vancouver Police Dept.
UPDATE: Police say McLean has been arrested and remains in custody.

Vancouver police say they are searching for a high-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after he failed to return to his halfway house on Wednesday.

Gerald Richard McLean, 50, is a two-time federal offender serving a long-term supervision order after completing a sentence for sexual assault.

READ MORE: Convicted sex offender from Alberta may have more victims: B.C. RCMP

He was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2000 and a teenager in 1995.

McLean is described as five-foot-eight and 170 pounds with light brown hair, green eyes and a goatee.

Anyone who sees McLean is asked not to approach him and call 911.

