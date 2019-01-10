Vancouver police searching for high-risk sex offender who failed to return to halfway house

UPDATE: Police say McLean has been arrested and remains in custody.

Vancouver police say they are searching for a high-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after he failed to return to his halfway house on Wednesday.

Gerald Richard McLean, 50, is a two-time federal offender serving a long-term supervision order after completing a sentence for sexual assault.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2000 and a teenager in 1995.

McLean is described as five-foot-eight and 170 pounds with light brown hair, green eyes and a goatee.

Anyone who sees McLean is asked not to approach him and call 911.