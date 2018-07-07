Convicted sex offender from Alberta may have more victims: B.C. RCMP

RCMP in Fort St. John, B.C. have released a picture of a convicted sex offender who officers believe may be linked to other unsolved investigations.

On March 23, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and forcible confinement. The 60-year-old from Grande Prairie was handed an eight-year prison sentence and a lifetime weapons prohibition.

The conviction was linked to a case in Fort St. John back in 1994, when a woman was sexually assaulted by a complete stranger. RCMP said Dunlop was wearing a mask and carrying a gun when he broke into the woman’s home, tied her up and sexually assaulted her. Dunlop also cut all the phone lines before breaking into the home.

Through DNA evidence, Fort St. John RCMP were able to link the Grande Prairie man to the crime. He was arrested at his home in Alberta in 2014.

In a media release issued Friday, Fort St. John RCMP said they are actively working with police in Alberta to investigate whether Dunlop is associated to similar unsolved investigations. Anyone who may have information about the man is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.