Manitoban sharing story of “comforting” time at HSC after breaking neck

Eric Guy had no idea he’d broken his neck.

He was swimming with some friends at his cottage near Winnipeg Beach last summer, when one dive left him feeling a bit off.

“I kind of assumed maybe I tweaked my back, or something’s jammed a bit,” Guy said. “For whatever reason — it hadn’t rained in a couple weeks, dry year — [the water was] a lot more shallow than I thought, so I hit my head on the bottom of the water on the sand there.”

“The next day I basically found out I’d broken my neck.”

Guy woke up that morning knowing his injury was more serious than just a slight tweak.

He went to see a doctor, and was sent in for surgery at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre (HSC). Guy came out of the hospital with two titanium rods in his back — one on either side of his spinal column to support it.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in hospitals, whether it be volunteering or just seeing friends and family there, but it’s never been me,” he said.

“You never really experience what it’s like to be the patient and you never think it’ll be you — until of course it is.”

Guy calls his time at HSC “phenomenal,” with supportive and knowledgeable doctors and nurses.

“From the second I was at the hospital to the moment I left, I was super calm,” he said. “The doctors did a really good job of making you just feel like a person, not a patient.”

“They were never really looking down at you as someone who is super in need of care, but just another person there that needs a little bit of help or support.”

Guy is one of many HSC patients crediting the hospital with providing life-changing care.

Monique Levesque-Pharoah, Manager of Sponsorships and Events for the Health Sciences Centre Foundation, said not a week goes by that she doesn’t hear about someone like Guy who is grateful for the treatment providing by the hospital.

The Hope To Life Radiothon, presented by Maric Homes, is raising funds to help ensure that excellent standard of care continues.

“We know that HSC is fantastic but there’s always room for growth,” Levesque-Pharoah said. “We recently had an announcement with the Burn Fund, we had Paul Albrechtson announce another $5 million gift.

“But it’s every size of gift that matters — from the $5 to the $5 million — every bit goes to improving health and patient care at HSC.”

You can support the Radiothon, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, by calling 204-515-5612 (toll free at 1-800-679-8493) or donating online.

The event will be broadcast live from the Health Sciences Centre on 680 CJOB (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Power 97 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).