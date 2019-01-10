Kaluski’s hat trick paces Seattle Thunderbirds over Prince Albert Raiders

Jaxan Kaluski has his first career WHL hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Matthew Wedman, into an empty net, also scored for the Thunderbirds (13-21-4-0).

Jeremy Masella had the lone goal for the Raiders (35-5-0-1).

Roddy Ross had 32 saves in the win. Ian Scott stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced.

Prince Albert was unable to score on three power play chances. Seattle went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Raiders are back in action Friday when the Portland Winterhawks travel to Prince Albert.