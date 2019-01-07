Seattle Thunderbirds hand Regina Pats fourth straight loss

The Regina Pats (12-17-1-1) dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday, with a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds (12-20-4-0) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Reigning @TheWHL Goaltender of the Week Dean McNabb suggests STOPPING by @sherwood_coop Gas Bars in Regina & Emerald Park and SNAGGIN' his Hockey Card. pic.twitter.com/OfvgkOvJTS — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 7, 2019

“We have to keep moving ahead. I think there is a lot of positives we can take out of these games. We are playing some really good teams lately,” said Brad Herauf, Regina Pats assistant coach.

“We want to win games, but there are good things that we need to keep harping on.”

READ MORE: Regina Pats blanked by Swift Current Broncos Saturday night

Thunderbirds forward Andrej Kukuca started the scoring just more than seven minutes into the second period with his eighth goal of the season.

Pats winger Robbie Holmes scored his ninth of the season on the powerplay to tie things up just over a minute later.

“We have a certain style of hockey we want to play and as long as we keep getting that from all 20 guys, no matter who is in the lineup, we’re happy,” Herauf said.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders score 3 unanswered goals to beat Regina Pats

The Pats fell behind just three minutes later when Thunderbirds forward Matthew Wedman scored his 12th of the year.

Pats Sebastian Streu tied it up at the 18:30 mark with his second of the season – the score was 2-2 heading into the third.

The Thunderbirds exploded for four goals in the final frame as Noah Philip scored twice, Kukuca scored his second of the game and Jarret Tyszka also found the back of the net.

READ MORE: Regina Pats snap Prince Albert Raiders 5-game winning streak

Forward Riley Krane scored the Pats only third-period goal.

Dean McNabb stopped made 41 saves in the Pats loss, while Thunderbirds netminder Roddy Ross stopped 19-of-22 shots faced.

“Dean’s been rock solid for us lately -the whole transformation of him in the last couple of weeks and he gave us another chance to win tonight,” Herauf said.

The Pats welcome the Portland Winterhawks (22-13-2-2) on Wednesday. Game time is 7 p.m.