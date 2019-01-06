Regina Pats blanked by Swift Current Broncos Saturday night

Regina Pats (12-26-1-1) were shut out in a 1-0 loss to the Swift Current Broncos (8-28-2-1) Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Forward Carter Chorney was the lone goal-scorer, potting his 10th goal of the season.

Both goalies, Broncos’ Joel Hofer and Pats’ Max Paddock, started in the game. Hofer stopped all 46 shots taken at him while Paddock stopped 23 of 24 shots faced.

The Pats went 0-for-3 on the powerplay and the Broncos went 1-for-5.

The Pats play their third game in three nights Sunday evening when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds (11-20-4-0) at the Brandt Centre. Game time is 4 p.m.