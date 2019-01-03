Prince Albert Raiders, the WHL’s best team, bolster roster for playoff run

Coming to a junior rink near you: The pillaging and plundering Prince Albert Raiders.

Scratch that. Make that the verge-of-being-mythical Prince Albert Raiders.

If you haven’t been following the Western Hockey League lately, you should. In what can only be called a once-in-a-decade season, Prince Albert is posting jaw-dropping numbers.

In 38 games so far, the Raiders have 34 wins, just three losses and one shootout loss. Yes, you read that right: Just three regulation time losses.

In that shootout loss, 3-2 to Swift Current on Dec. 4, Prince Albert outshot the Broncos 54-23. Swift Current goalie Joe Hofer, with 52 saves, was the first star.

WATCH BELOW: Oil Kings head coach on NHL-WHL adjustment

The Raiders have also scored the league’s most goals (179) and have allowed the second fewest (80). Also, out of a possible 76 points, Prince Albert has earned 69.

Yes, the Raiders are strong. But on Thursday, the league’s strongest team just got stronger with the acquisition of the Victoria Royals’ leading scorer.

Dante Hannoun, 20, who hails from Delta, was traded to Prince Albert for Kody McDonald, 2000-born forward Carson Miller and a third-round pick in 2020. Hannoun had 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 28 games this season.

The 5-foot-6 centre is a sparkplug, a forward who plays tough and can score. Last season, he had 25 goals and 79 points in 66 regular games. In 11 playoff games, he had 5 goals and 14 points.

“We are excited to add a prolific scorer like Dante to an already potent lineup,” Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said in a press release.

“Dante brings speed, character, and compliments the leadership we already have in the organization.”

READ MORE: ‘Canes kick off the second-half of the WHL season

In 286 games with Victoria, Hannoun had 98 goals and 150 assists.

“It’s never an easy decision to trade a player who has been with your club since being drafted,” said Royals general manager Cameron Hope. “Dante has been a tremendous player and person for our organization. We thank him for all he has done for our franchise and wish him success in Prince Albert.”

Miller, from Yorkton, Sask., has 18 points (10 goals, 8 assists) in 38 games. McDonald has 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 30 games this season.

While Hannoun was Victoria’s scoring leader, he’s now sixth in Prince Albert team scoring. Brett Leason is the leader with 64 points (28 goals, 36 assists).

The Raiders (34-3-0-1) host the Medicine Hat Tigers (21-15-1-2) on Friday, the first of a five-game homestand.

After that homestand, the Raiders trek west for six games against B.C. teams. Prince Albert will visit Prince George on Jan. 16; Kamloops on Jan. 18; Kelowna on Jan. 19; Victoria on Jan. 22; Vancouver on Jan. 24; and, lastly, Kootenay on Jan. 26.