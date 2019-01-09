Crnkovic shines in Saskatoon Blades win over Seattle Thunderbirds

The Saskatoon Blades won their fourth straight game at home as they beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades were led by Kyle Crnkovic with a goal and two assists, his first career WHL multi-point game, and Eric Florchuk, who had the game winning goal and an assist.

Josh Paterson, and Chase Wouters also scored for Saskatoon (26-12-5-0), who are currently third overall in the WHL, and second in the Eastern Conference.

Max Gerlach picked up an assist to extend his point streak to nine games.

Zachary Ashton, with his first WHL goal, Nolan Volcan, and Matthew Wedman scored for Seattle (12-21-4-0).

Dorrin Luding made 33 saves to pick up the win against his former team. Cole Schwebius stopped 28 of the 32 shots he faced in the loss.

The Blades are back in action Friday when the Calgary Hitmen travel to Saskatoon.