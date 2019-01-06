Fonstad, Gregor combine for six points in PA Raiders win over Saskatoon Blades

Prince Albert Raiders (35-4-0-1) forwards Cole Fonstad and Noah Gregor had three points each in Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the Saskatoon Blades (24-12-5-0) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Fonstad scored his 14th goal of the season and added two assists, while Gregor scored goals 25 and 26 and set up another.

“Tonight I thought we got our chemistry back all throughout the lineup and everyone contributed so that was good,” said Cole Fonstad, Prince Albert Raiders winger.

Parker Kelly and Justin Nachbaur also scored for the Raiders and Brett Leason added two helpers.

“We were on the puck, we were fast, determined, we were difficult to play against and our structure was a lot better,” said Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert Raiders head coach.

Blades defencemen Dawson Davidson scored his eighth goal of the year and centre Gary Haden scored his 15th – the Blades only goals of the game.

Ian Scott got the start in net for the Raiders and stopped 19 of 21 shots while Blades Dorrin Luding made 27 saves on 32 shots.

The Blades are back at it Sunday evening when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (16-14-3-3) at the SaskTel Centre. Game time at 4 p.m.

The Raiders are off until Wednesday when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds (11-20-4-0).