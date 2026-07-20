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Sports

Cannabis, alcohol found in SUV of Saskatchewan Roughrider involved in fatal collision

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 4:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash'
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash
RELATED: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash
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Saskatchewan Roughriders captain Jayden Dalke was driving on the wrong side of the highway Saturday night when he was involved in a fatal head-on collision, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

The 30-year-old linebacker died in a car crash on Highway 11 between Lumsden and Regina on Saturday around 9 p.m., police said. The other driver, a 22-year-old from Regina, also died at the scene, RCMP spokesperson Mandy Maier told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.

She said officers found alcohol and cannabis in the silver SUV Dalke was driving, though she didn’t specify how much or if any containers were open.

“Initial investigation determined a silver SUV and a black SUV collided. The silver SUV was travelling northbound in the southbound lane when the collision occurred,” Maier said.

It is unclear how long the silver vehicle was going the wrong way. No reports of a wrong-way or erratic driver in the area were received, she said.

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However, RCMP did receive a tip at 8:27 p.m. that Dalke’s silver SUV was seen being filled with gas at a Lumsden business, then driving away without paying.

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The 22-year-old from Regina was identified by RCMP as Bhishma Rajyaguru.

Autopsies and toxicology reports have been ordered as part of the investigation.

Maier could not provide an estimate of when the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will have that information, or if it would be made public.

“Collision reconstruction investigations take months to complete,” Maier said, adding that Lumsden RCMP is investigating the crash.

Prior to the RCMP news conference, Saskatchewan Roughriders’ general manager Jeremy O’Day spoke at a separate media availability.

He said the linebacker will be remembered as a positive force on the team.

“You never left a conversation with Jayden where you didn’t feel happy, positive. (He was) someone that was always smiling, never had a bad day,” O’Day told reporters.

All Dalke’s teammates past and present are feeling his loss, he added.

“(He was) someone that loved what he was doing, loved the game of football (and) loved his teammates,” O’Day said.

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Cannabis, alcohol found in SUV of Saskatchewan Roughrider involved in fatal collision - image View image in full screen
Kayle Neis / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Dalke was born in Leduc, Alta., and played for both the Edmonton Huskies and University of Alberta Golden Bears before being drafted into the CFL. He hoisted the Grey Cup alongside the Roughriders’ 2025 championship winning team after defeating the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in Winnipeg.

His teammates were told of his passing by Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace, the team’s general manager said.

After considering cancellations, the Roughriders scheduled games will go on without interruption.

“I think this is part of the grieving (process) for our players. I think them being around each other and able to celebrate Jayden together is part of it,” O’Day said.

To honour Dalke, he said the team is planning a tribute before their next game, with players planning to wear his initials on their helmets.

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