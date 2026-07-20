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Sports

Tommy time: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ one-yard wonder

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 12:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Tommy time: The one yard wonder'
Tommy time: The one yard wonder
When the Saskatchewan Roughriders need one yard they know who to turn to, big man Tommy Stevens.
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Tommy Stevens may be listed at QB3 on the depth chart but his role in the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offence goes far beyond the traditional backup role.

The short yardage quarterback has become one of the Roughriders’ most reliable weapons, a player who brings a different element every time he steps onto the field.

“He’s a tough runner, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s also fast, but he’s a quarterback deep down right, so he can also throw the ball. So there’s always the threat that we can drop back and pass to them, he can run it,” said offensive co-ordinator Marc Mueller.

Known as “Tommy Time,” Stevens has embraced a role that requires preparation, patience and execution. At six foot four and weighing 245 pounds, Stevens is a unit. He may not see the field for an entire drive, but when the riders need a crucial first down or to close out a game, his number is often called.

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“Closer of the century for sure,” said running back A.J. Ouellette. “I don’t know how people attack him. Him carrying the ball, that’s a terrifying creature right there. I’m just worried about coming back from this bye [week] and them telling me that Tommy took my job because he’s a beast,” he added.

In 2025, Stevens was nearly automatic in those situations. He converted 33 of 36 short-yardage attempts, a 91.7 per cent success rate, while rushing for five touchdowns. This season, that role is already expanding. Through six games, Stevens already has five rushing touchdowns on 25 carries and more than 100 yards on the ground. His ability to consistently move the chains makes him one of the most effective short-yardage quarterbacks in the CFL.

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“Tommy is awesome, I think he’s secretly paying players in the locker room to get down to the one-yard line ’cause I’m telling you, I don’t know how this keeps working out for the guy, but we’re incredibly happy to have him,” said head coach Corey Mace.

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s faster than he should be for his size, and our offensive line loves it because they know it’s just time they’re going to play nine-man boxes and they’re going to be downhill, and Tommy loves it,” added starting quarterback Trevor Harris.

It’s a specialized role, but it’s one Saskatchewan has embraced and it’s paying off for both the Riders and Stevens.

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“I always saw it for myself, I guess,” said Stevens. “I thought that I was capable, and didn’t really get these opportunities before, so it was kind of my thought process. I knew I had some left in the tank. I know I didn’t get those opportunities elsewhere and it was welcomed here with open arms and it’s kind of part of the plan, so really happy to make the most of it.”

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