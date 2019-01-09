WHL: Rockets swap blue-liners with Wheat Kings

After three-and-a-half seasons with Kelowna, Braydyn Chizen’s time with the Rockets is now over.

On Wednesday, the Rockets announced a swap of over-age defencemen with Brandon, with Kelowna sending Chizen east and receiving Schael Higson from the Wheat Kings. The Rockets also shipped a fifth-round selection in the WHL’s 2019 bantam draft to Brandon.

🚨TRADE ALERT🚨: The Brandon Wheat Kings have acquired Defenceman Braydyn Chizen from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for Defenceman Schael Higson. The #BWK also receive a 5th round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. #bdnmb RELEASE 📝: https://t.co/MmqzMWehHr pic.twitter.com/9itEoYF2vU — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) January 9, 2019

Both blue-liners are 20 and are in their final season of junior eligibility.

Chizen, at 6-foot-7 and 207 pounds, was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round, 204th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft. Chizen was selected by Kelowna in the ninth round, 197th overall, of the WHL’s 2013 bantam draft.

In 211 regular-season games with the Rockets, Chizen had 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. He also had 233 penalty minutes. This season, he had one goal and three points in 38 games, along with 37 penalty minutes.

Kelowna (17-18-3-1) is third in B.C. Division standings with 38 points, while Brandon (16-16-3-3) is fourth in East Division standings, also with 38 points.

Thank you, Braydyn @Chizen22 for everything you've done for Kelowna on and off the ice. 🚀 #oncearocketalwaysarocket pic.twitter.com/RHzD2vQ7gD — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 9, 2019

“Braydyn has been here a long time,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We’d like to thank him for his years of service. It will be a good fresh start for him in Brandon; they’re excited to get him and they’re currently fighting for a playoff spot.”

Higson is listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. In 282 regular-season games over four-and-a-half seasons with Brandon and Saskatoon, he has 18 goals and 61 assists for 79 points. He also has 372 penalty minutes.

Higson played a season and a half with Saskatoon before getting traded to Brandon halfway through 2015-16. In 20 games this season with the Wheat Kings, Higson has three goals and 14 assists for 17 points, along with 37 penalty minutes.

Get used to the offensive stylings of Schael Higson on your blue line @Kelowna_Rockets fans! DETAILS 🔁 | https://t.co/uHRAyzwg8s pic.twitter.com/8dPuTtPkXP — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 9, 2019

Notably, the trade took place one day before the WHL’s annual trade deadline. This season’s trade deadline is Thursday, January 10th at 2 p.m. PT.

“We had the chance to add Higson” said Hamilton. “We feel that he will add a physical presence to our hockey team. I think that both players are in the same boat; a change of address will benefit them both.”

On Wednesday evening, Kelowna will host the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips (31-8-1-1, 64 points). Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.