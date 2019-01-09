Edmonton Oilers slammed in San Jose

The San Jose Sharks blew out the Edmonton Oilers for the second in less than two weeks, scoring a 7-2 win in California Tuesday night.

Sharks forward Evander Kane opened the scoring when his cross-ice pass hit a leg and deflected past Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot.

Later, San Jose’s Marcus Sorensen broke in around Alex Petrovic. The Oilers defenceman put the grab on Sorensen, who was awarded a penalty shot. He beat Talbot blocker side to make it 2-0. Alex Chiasson came back with a power play goal for the Oilers, but Joonas Donskoi replied for the Sharks only 49 seconds later.

Kane potted his second of the game early in the second period when Brent Burns pass banked in off his skate.

Talbot was replaced by Mikko Koskinen after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

Milan Lucic replied for the Oilers, netting his first goal since the first game of the season. Burns sniped on the power play to put San Jose ahead 5-2 after two.

Joe Thornton added to the Sharks’ lead early in the third when his pass banked in off Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson. Donskoi banged in a rebound with 9:16 left to round out the scoring.

The Sharks beat the Oilers 7-4 at Rogers Place on Dec. 29.

Petrovic left the game in the second period after being hit into the boards by San Jose’s Timo Meier.

The Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played his 500th career game and picked up an assist on Lucic’s goal.

The Oilers (20-20-3) will host Florida on Thursday.

