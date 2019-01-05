Michael Hutchinson makes 28 saves, Leafs blank Canucks 5-0

TORONTO – Trevor Moore scored his first NHL goal and Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 on Saturday night.

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists while Andreas Johnsson, John Tavares and Igor Ozhiganov provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (27-12-2), which snapped a two-game slide that came on the heels of five straight wins.

The shutout was Hutchinson’s fourth in the NHL and his first since Oct. 28, 2016, when the native of nearby Barrie, Ont., was a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots for Vancouver (20-21-4). The Canucks, who wrapped up a six-game road trip, have been shut out in three of their last four outings.

Playing a third game in four nights, Vancouver was minus star rookie centre Elias Pettersson after he injured his right knee in the second period of Thursday’s 2-0 loss to the Canadiens in

Montreal.

The Canucks were expected to update the 20-year-old’s status following the game in Toronto.