January 9, 2019 4:31 pm

Kingston police looking for alleged credit card fraudsters

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are asking the public for help to identify these two people, who were allegedly involved in separate credit card frauds.

Kingston police
Kingston police have released security images of two people who they say were involved in separate instances of credit card fraud.

Police believe the suspects used credit cards from lost or stolen wallets.

On Dec. 16, a woman told police she lost her wallet at an unknown location in Kingston. When she contacted her bank to cancel her debit and credit cards, they said her cards had been used at least three times at a restaurant, drug store and gas station on Division Street.

Police say security footage from at least one of the locations shows a blond woman using one of the cards.

More than a week later, on Dec. 25, a man contacted police with a similar story, telling officers his wallet was stolen while he was shopping at a west-end store.

Police claim that a suspect, shown in the security footage release by Kingston police, then completed four transactions using the stolen credit cards at convenience stores in downtown Kingston and Amherstview.

Anyone with information about the people in the security images is asked to contact Const. Kolff at 613-549-4660 ext. 6253 or via email at hkolff@kingstonpolice.ca.

