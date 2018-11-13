Crime
November 13, 2018 2:57 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 3:02 pm

Kingston police looking for 4 in credit card fraud investigation

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are looking for four people who were allegedly caught on camera using stolen credit cards.

Kingston police have released security images of four people they’re looking for in connection with two separate cases of credit card fraud.

The first incident involved a man and a woman. Police say on Oct. 1, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. a woman’s wallet was stolen from a locker in the change room at the central YMCA.

Shortly after, two of her credit cards were used at separate stores in Kingston by different individuals — a man and a woman holding a cane, police say.

Police have identified the two people in the security images below as persons of interests and are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Dan Silver at dsilver@kpf.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6243.

Kingston police have released these security images of a man and a woman who allegedly both used a stolen credit card on separate occasions.

Kingston police

Kingston police have also released security image of two men, in connection with a case of credit card fraud two weeks later.

On Oct. 16, police say a man’s wallet was stolen while he was at a local restaurant.

When he discovered his wallet had been taken, he returned home and contacted his bank and credit card companies, which notified him that one of the cards had already been used.

Police have released security images of two persons of interest and are asking anyone with information about the men in the photo to contact Det. Bill Ross at 613-549-4660 ext. 6232 or via email at bross@kingstonpolice.ca.

Kingston police security images of two men who allegedly both used a stolen credit card in Kingston.

Kingston police

Kingston police say the two investigations are unrelated.

