January 9, 2019 10:18 am
Updated: January 9, 2019 11:26 am

Montreal Metro reopened after pepper spray incident on orange line

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Metro users wait at the Yellow Line's Longueuil station, Weds., Jan. 9, 2019.

Karen Macdonald/Global News
Full service has resumed on Montreal’s Metro after thousands of commuters were left stranded due to an emergency shutdown of the orange, green and yellow lines.

An incident degenerated between two men at 8:10 a.m. at the Champ-de-Mars Metro station on the orange line.

“One of them used pepper spray on the Metro platform,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, a man in his 50s.

He was taken to hospital.

Chèvrefils said the suspect, a man in his 40s, fled the scene before police arrived.

About 15 others were “likely affected” by the pepper spray.

Two of them were evaluated by Urgences-Santé; a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital.

There have been no arrests.

