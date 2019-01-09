Montreal Metro reopened after pepper spray incident on orange line

Full service has resumed on Montreal’s Metro after thousands of commuters were left stranded due to an emergency shutdown of the orange, green and yellow lines.

READ MORE: Long lines and ‘jam-packed’ buses frustrate commuters on Montreal’s 105 bus

An incident degenerated between two men at 8:10 a.m. at the Champ-de-Mars Metro station on the orange line.

On metro stoppage this morning: @Val_Plante says she's encouraged all emergency protocol was followed. @schnobb explains because champ de mars is close to Berri, they had to shut down multiple lines to not spread pepper spray air. pic.twitter.com/yAJk6Wg4Pj — Dan Spector (@danspector) January 9, 2019

“One of them used pepper spray on the Metro platform,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, a man in his 50s.

WATCH BELOW: Could a compensation package improve Montreal’s public transit system?

He was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Longueuil resident advocates for expanded and better access to STM metros

Chèvrefils said the suspect, a man in his 40s, fled the scene before police arrived.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal disability-rights activists want Quebec to help out

About 15 others were “likely affected” by the pepper spray.

READ MORE: Jean Dumontier, architect and artist of Montreal subway stations, dies

Two of them were evaluated by Urgences-Santé; a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital.

There have been no arrests.

WATCH BELOW: Police operation forces partial shutdown of Montreal metro line, amidst Grand Prix festivities