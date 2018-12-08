Canada
December 8, 2018 11:52 am
Updated: December 8, 2018 11:57 am

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform in Montreal Metro station

By Web producer  Global News

The performance, which will take place at the Place-des-Arts station, is part of the cellist's Bach Project.

Steven Senne/AP Photo
A A

Yo-Yo Ma, one of the world’s most famous musicians, will be giving a free performance at a Montreal Metro station on Saturday afternoon.

The event is part of the cellist’s Bach Project, which explores how culture connects us as humans and features 36 concerts and 36 days of action on six continents.

READ MORE: #GreatMTLer: Maestro Kent Nagano a pillar of Montreal’s cultural symphony

In a post on Yo-Yo Ma’s Facebook page, the surprise concert is described as “a unique, interactive and immersive experience exploring the connections and disconnections in our contemporary lives.”

The multimedia piece, featuring both humans and machines, is set to begin at the Place-des-Arts station at 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Montreal musical great Oliver Jones honoured at Vanier College

The concert is free, but space is limited.

Montreal’s transit authority, the Société de Transports de Montréal (STM), will be streaming the performance live on its Facebook page.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bach Project
free concert
Montreal free concert
Montreal Metro
Montreal metro performers
Montreal STM
Montreal Yo-Yo Ma
Place des Arts metro
STM
Yo-Yo Ma
Yo-Yo Ma free concert

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News