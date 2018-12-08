Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform in Montreal Metro station

Yo-Yo Ma, one of the world’s most famous musicians, will be giving a free performance at a Montreal Metro station on Saturday afternoon.

The event is part of the cellist’s Bach Project, which explores how culture connects us as humans and features 36 concerts and 36 days of action on six continents.

In a post on Yo-Yo Ma’s Facebook page, the surprise concert is described as “a unique, interactive and immersive experience exploring the connections and disconnections in our contemporary lives.”

The multimedia piece, featuring both humans and machines, is set to begin at the Place-des-Arts station at 1:30 p.m.

The concert is free, but space is limited.

Montreal’s transit authority, the Société de Transports de Montréal (STM), will be streaming the performance live on its Facebook page.