Montreal police investigate threats at Jean-Talon Metro station

Montreal police say they are investigating after a man made threatening comments concerning the Jean-Talon Metro station.
Police said the man called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday.
Police officers were site at the Metro station, but the operation ended around 4:15 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said Metro service has resumed on the orange and blue lines. The Metro station is also reopened.
Temporary shuttle buses were available.
