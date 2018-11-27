Long lines and ‘jam-packed’ buses frustrate commuters on Montreal’s 105 bus

Long lines of frustrated commuters snaked outside the Vendome metro station as they waited for the 105 bus during Tuesday’s snowfall.

“It’s always packed,” said Emma Dezordi, a commuter.

The Dollard-des-Ormeaux resident, who frequently rides the rush-hour bus, says not only does she have to wait in long lines but the bus is “jam-packed.”

Monah Arel agrees and says crowding is constantly an issue, especially during peak hours.

“It’s hard to find a seat,” said Arel. “I like to have a seat because I have a heavy bag.”

Tuesday’s snowfall caused more delays for the STM bus service.

“The bus service is impacted during the snowstorm. Because of this, one can expect bus delays,” said Isabelle-Alice Tremblay with the STM.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Coun. Peter McQueen says he is aware of the issue with the Sherbrooke Street bus.

“There is a problem with the 105; it’s a tough bus,” McQueen said.

McQueen says he has studied the issue over his time in office, and the weather plays a big role in its delays.

“When the weather is nice, people walk to the metro or bike, but when the bad November weather hits they all get on the 105,” McQueen said.

Weather delays on the 105 line cause backups at the Vendome station, but many commuters say wait times are often long, even when the weather is nice.

“Sometimes, lines are circulating, and you’re waiting forever,” Yiot Ventura, another commuter, said. “The line literally goes up until the (Vendome metro) door.”

STM officials say they have also studied the 105 bus and its frequency but claim there is no specific issue to address.

“After looking into the situation, there is no particular problem on the 105 bus line,” Tremblay said.

The root of the issue, McQueen says, is that the city does not have enough buses to accommodate its ever-growing population.

“You want good transit today, you had to invest five years ago,” McQueen said, referring to the previous Coderre administration’s cuts to the transit authority.

McQueen sees a possible solution on the horizon with the 300 new electric buses ordered by the Project Montreal administration; these buses are promised to be in service by 2020.

“The proposed Pink Line could cut down on the traffic,” McQueen said.