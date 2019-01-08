Peterborough Petes lead OHL teams in cancer research fundraising

The Peterborough Petes and the local branch of the Canadian Cancer Society are teaming up to host the 10th annual Pink in the Rink night, which raises funds to research and combat women’s cancer.

The event will take place on Feb. 2 when the Petes host their rival, the Oshawa Generals, at the Memorial Centre.

Organizers say the Petes’ Pink in the Rink night has raised more than $617,000, and Peterborough leads all teams across the Ontario Hockey League in fundraising.

“In the last 20 years, we know that $136 million has been invested into women’s cancer research, which is resulting in a great survival rate,” said Arlene Godby, fundraising specialist with the Peterborough and District Canadian Cancer Society.

“We’re really proud about that, but we know that one in nine Canadian women will get cancer in their lifetime and so this is a really important event.”

This year’s Pink in the Rink honorary chairs are Petes alumni and former NHLers Steve Larmer and Cameron Mann. Working with the pair is a large committee and a group of volunteers who will help pull off the event.

“It’s hands down the most work that we put into one single game night,” said Madeline Rawson, Petes game night and community events co-ordinator. “It’s about a team of 15 people that are working behind the scenes to make it all happen.”

Following the game, fans are invited to stick around, as Rusland’s Auctions will be on site to sell the game-worn jerseys off to the highest bidder. Other events include a silent auction, chuck-a-ball and a bucket brigade, and commemorative t-shirts will be sold.

Organizers are looking to raise more than $65,000 at this year’s event.

The campaign continues with the Petes hosting “celebrity servers” nights on Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kelsey’s restaurant and again on Friday, Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Montana’s restaurant in Peterborough.

Fans are encouraged to visit either restaurant to meet their favourite Petes players, who will be on hand to sign autographs and serve up some food in support of the Canadian Cancer Society Peterborough and District Community Office.