Peterborough Petes earn pair of weekend road wins

The Peterborough Petes earned five of six possible points on the weekend following OHL road victories in Kingston and Mississauga.

On Sunday afternoon, Chris Paquette and Brady Hinz each scored twice to lead the Petes past the Mississauga Steelheads 7-4.

Liam Kirk, Nick Robertson and Chad Denault registered single goals. Adam Timleck and Ryan Merkley each added a pair of assists.

Petes’ goalie Hunter Jones stopped 43 of 46 shots in the win as the Petes improved to 22-16-0-1 for third in the East Division with 45 points. In the win, the Petes were 3-for-7 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

It was the Petes’ second straight win, following a 5-3 victory over the Frontenacs in Kingston. The Petes improved their season series lead against their rival to 4-1-0-0.

Robertson, Kirk, Erik Čermák, Zach Gallant, and Max Grondin all scored for the Petes.

Tye Austin stopped 23 of 26 shots for his second career OHL win. The Petes were 1-for-8 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Petes return to action on Thursday when they host the rival Oshawa Generals at 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.