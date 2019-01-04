Around The OHL: Talking Trade Deadline With OHL General Managers

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are talking trade deadline on this episode of Around the OHL.

The guys check in with several General Managers from around the league, to get some insight into what goes on behind the scenes for a GM this time of year. Here’s a hint, lots of phone calls.

Nick Sinclair (Sarnia Sting) and Dale DeGray (Owen Sound Attack) join the show to talk about past deadlines, and how things are shaping up heading into next week. Mark Hunter (London Knights) and James Boyd (Ottawa 67’s) also discuss some of the challenges of making the right trades this time of year.

Longtime play by play voice of the Guelph Storm for 1410 CJOY Larry Mellot joins to guys to talk about some injuries that could impact what the team does at the deadline.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

