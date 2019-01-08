Police investigating after break-in reported at grocery store in Barrie

Police are investigating after a grocery store in Barrie was reportedly broken into.

According to Barrie police, on Dec. 17 at around 1:30 a.m., two suspects forced open the doors at the Food Basics on Essa Road.

Police say the suspects then broke into an ATM in the store, removing two black cash drawers containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers say the suspects left the store an went to a nearby street. A few moments later, a light coloured pickup truck was seen leaving the area.

Police are now searching for a man, around six feet tall, who was seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with a white hawk on the back, blue jeans, white construction gloves and black and white Nike shoes.

Officers are also searching for a second man, around six feet tall, who was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white label on the lower part of the back, blue jeans, light blue running shoes and yellow work gloves with black, rubber-like material on the palms and fingers.

According to police, both men were seen wearing face masks during the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ATM targeted during break and enter at local grocery store. If you can help #BarriePolice, please call us at (705) 725-7025 and see https://t.co/LYxb8o140r for additional information along with suspect description. pic.twitter.com/9kknVjGMdT — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 8, 2019