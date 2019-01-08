2 charged after police seize $47K in cannabis in Wahnapitae First Nation

Two people have been charged after police say they seized more than $47,000 of illegal cannabis in Wahnapitae First Nation.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, on Jan. 3 officers executed a search warrant at an allegedly illegal cannabis storefront on Loonway Road.

Police say as a result of the search, officers seized suspected cannabis bud, oil, shatter, hash and edibles.

The street value of the cannabis seized is approximately $47,430, police say.

Officers also seized approximately $2,700 in Canadian currency.

According to police, 20-year-old Haley McGregor and 32-year-old Paul Cayen both from Greater Sudbury, have been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Police say the accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on Jan. 23.