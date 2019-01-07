RCMP arrest 5 in assault investigation, teen girl allegedly driven around Yarmouth and beaten

RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested five suspects in an assault investigation in which a teenage girl was allegedly driven around to several locations and seriously assaulted along the way.

Police say their investigation began on Jan. 4 at around 8 p.m. when an injured 17-year-old girl ran into a convenience store screaming. Police say the girl was bleeding and had injuries to her face and hands.

Staff at the store called 911, and police and paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say their investigation has determined that the teen had initially been picked up in a blue Hyundai Tucson with the Nova Scotia licence plate GGA 153 on Cliff Street by a female suspect “on a pretence.”

According to the Mounties, there were three people in the back of the vehicle, who began hitting and punching the teen girl in the head.

Police say they then drove to Leighton Street, about 12 minutes away, where the girl was allegedly dragged out of the vehicle, thrown to the ground, kicked and punched in the head. The suspects and the teen girl then allegedly travelled to a residence on Baker Street and to the NSLC store on Starrs Road. Police say the victim went into the store with one of the suspects.

According to police, the car then drove to a location on Green Street, where the owner of a dog allegedly tried to get it to attack the teen.

The suspects also allegedly poured water on her face and down her throat, and police say she was dragged to the car by her hair.

The vehicle now had six people in it, and they allegedly went to a convenience store on Highway 3. It was at this point that the victim was able to flee the vehicle and run to the convenience store for help, according to police.

Police say this was a “targeted incident” and that the victim and suspects knew each other.

One suspect was arrested that evening, and two additional suspects were arrested on Jan. 5 and 6. They are facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Two remaining suspects were arrested Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-742-9106 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.