Four fatal crashes in three days has B.C. Mounties warning drivers

Slow down!

That’s the message the RCMP are putting out after four fatal crashes in just three days across the province.

On Friday, an Alberta woman died when her vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a transport truck on Highway 1, about 20 kilometres west of Field in the Rockies.

Then on Sunday, there were three fatal accidents.

A woman died at 1 a.m. on Highway 99, just north of Steveston Road in Richmond, when her vehicle collided with a highway sign and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch.

At 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the East Kootenay, a man died when his vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a commercial van and another vehicle on Highway 3, about one kilometre east of Fernie.

And at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Vernon Mounties responded to a fatal crash on Highway 97, near Birnie Road south of the city. Three vehicles collided after one tried to pass the other two and a passenger in the passing car died in the wreckage.

RCMP are urging drivers to slow down as road and weather conditions can change quickly, and to make sure they have proper winter tires.