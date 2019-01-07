Woman killed in multi-vehicle highway crash near Vernon

It was a tragic start to the new year for the family of a woman killed in a horrific multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Vernon on Sunday.

Police said three southbound vehicles collided after one driver attempted to pass two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles being passed was hit. That driver lost control and struck a rock face and the passenger in the car died in the ensuing collision.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said dangerous driving may have played a role in the collision near Birnie Road just after 3 p.m.

“The investigation into this tragic incident is still on-going, however it is alleged by witnesses that one vehicle was driving dangerously just before the incident occurred,” he said in a press release.

“The road was closed for hours in order for the RCMP Collision Analyst to attend and examine the scene.”

Brett said seven people were involved in the collision and those who were injured were transported to the nearest medical facility. The status of their injuries is unknown.

Police said driver inexperience is being considered as a possible contributing factor to this collision.

The victim’s name, age and hometown have not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call North Okanagan Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2019-405.

The fatal crash in the Okanagan was one of four on B.C. highways since Jan. 4.