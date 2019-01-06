Quebec human rights commission rules in favour of South Shore family’s racial profiling claims

It still makes Dominique Jacobs furious when she thinks about what happened to her and her family more than five years ago.

In November, 2013, Jacobs said, her 17-year-old son Terell and 19-year-old stepson Nathan were walking from the Panama bus terminus in Brossard when they were first stopped by police.

Jacobs says the teens were asked for their identification, searched, roughed up, and then brought back to the family home.

From there, the situation escalated.

The South Shore mother says the officers entered her home, without permission, and continued to ask for the teens’ identification.

“I was very calm because I didn’t want to agitate the situation further,” she said. “I went, got his [Terell] ID, brought it back down, gave it to him and he looked at me and said, ‘Your son is under arrest for jaywalking.'”

Jacobs says the officers were not only out of line with her teens, but also with herself and her partner at the time.

“I said to him, ‘I need your badge number and I need your name,'” Jacobs continued. “I said, ‘Here’s a pen and a paper,’ and he told me to shut the f*** up, he’s doing it, just shut the f*** up.”

After filing multiple complaints against the Longueuil police department, last month, the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission issued multiple decisions.

The commission is recommending that the city of Longueuil and the two officers involved pay the four family members a total of $86,000.

They’re also asking the city and its police department to implement systemic measures to deal with racial profiling.

The case will now go to the Human Rights Tribunal, which will make a final decision.

“Racial profiling is illegal, it’s immoral and it’s definitely counterproductive to any kind of police community relation that any police agency is trying to put in place,” said CRARR advisor and former RCMP officer Alain Babineau.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the city of Longueuil told Global News that because the case is before the courts, they cannot comment on the incident, nor the recommendations made by the commission.

They added that they take incidences of racial profiling very seriously.