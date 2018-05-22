Driving while black: Montreal police stop man to see if he was in a stolen car

Kerwin Clarke was pulled over in Verdun last weekend by Montreal police officers — and he says, for no clear reason.

The Saint-Lambert resident was in the car with his daughter, Quinn, in the back seat when they were stopped.

“I was thinking, maybe I did something wrong. Did I stop at the last stop sign properly, completely? What did I do wrong? Did I check my phone?” he asked.

Officers said they were checking to see if his 2017 GMC Yukon was stolen.

“I feel it was just squarely because I fit a profile they were looking for, being a younger-looking black male driving a nicer car,” Clarke, a criminal defence lawyer, told Global News.

“So, I felt really hurt.”

The south shore man says, though the officers were polite, the father of three believes he was the victim of racial profiling.

“I would like to think that someone would do a little more police work to vet a situation and not engage in what I feel is lazy police work,” he said.

Clarke hasn’t filed a complaint, but says he plans to do so.

Minority rights activists insist more training needs to be done to improve the force’s relations with visible minorities — including hiring officers of a diverse background.

“Police officers have to reflect and look like the community they serve and reach out to,” said Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) Executive Director Fo Niemi.

Montreal police did not return Global News’ request for an interview.

