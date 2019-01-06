Winnipeg police arrest man in connection with McGee St. murder investigation

Winnipeg police arrested 21-year-old Kane Ashley Antonio Moar of Winnipeg on Saturday in connection to a murder investigation.

Officers were first called to a home on McGee St. on Dec. 19 where a man with multiple stab wounds was found.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Ricardo Hibi of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police issued an advisory asking for the public’s help in locating Moar on Dec. 19 and again on Dec 29.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for second-degree murder in addition to two Canada-wide arrest warrants for being at large and suspension of his statutory release.

Moar was located by a cadet unit on Saturday night in the area of Ellice Ave. and Maryland St.

READ MORE: Victim identified, suspect still at large in McGee Street murder

Moar was arrested on Saturday under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and attempted to identify himself as someone else.

Upon arriving at police headquarters, Moar is said to have kicked an officer as he was removed from the cruiser.

Moar has been charged with:

Second-degree murder (warrant)

Unlawfully at large (warrant)

Assault peace officer

Identity fraud

READ MORE: Have you seen any of these people? December’s most wanted

Moar was detained in custody.