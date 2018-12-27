Victim identified, suspect still at large in McGee Street murder

The victim of a Dec. 17 homicide has been identified by police, who are still on the lookout for the suspect.

Ricardo Junior Hibi, 34, was found in the 600 block of McGee Street with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Thursday they were still trying to find the man wanted in connection to the stabbing — Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21.

He’s described as 6’0″, 190 lbs with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes and is believed to have a tattoo that reads ‘TRZ’ on his right hand and a tattoo of a cross on his left thumb.

Moar is also the subject of two Canada-wide arrest warrants.

Police said he maybe armed with a weapon and shouldn’t be approached under any circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

