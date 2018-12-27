Crime
December 27, 2018 3:26 pm

Victim identified, suspect still at large in McGee Street murder

By Online Journalist  Global News
Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, is wanted by police for second-degree murder.

Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, is wanted by police for second-degree murder.

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

The victim of a Dec. 17 homicide has been identified by police, who are still on the lookout for the suspect.

Ricardo Junior Hibi, 34, was found in the 600 block of McGee Street with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Thursday they were still trying to find the man wanted in connection to the stabbing — Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21.

Story continues below

He’s described as 6’0″, 190 lbs with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes and is believed to have a tattoo that reads ‘TRZ’ on his right hand and a tattoo of a cross on his left thumb.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police looking for armed and dangerous McGee murder suspect

Moar is also the subject of two Canada-wide arrest warrants.

Police said he maybe armed with a weapon and shouldn’t be approached under any circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Winnipeg family desperate for answers as homicide unit searches for missing man

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed and Dangerous
Homicide
Kane Ashley Antonio Moar
McGee Street homicide
Murder
Murder Suspect
TRZ tattoo
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News