Have you see any of these people? December’s most wanted

Winnipeg police and Crime Stoppers have released December’s most wanted list.

As of Monday, these eight people are the top targets for local police:

Christopher Bone

Sent to jail for three years for kidnapping and extortion, Bone was released from custody Oct. 5, but had breached his conditions by Oct. 15. There’s a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Hailey Barker

Barker was legally required to live at a specified address, but her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Jacob Dumas

Sentenced to 44 months in prison for robbery, Dumas began statutory release in August. He breached his release conditions Oct. 18 and there’s now a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Justin Wood

There are four warrants out for Wood’s arrest, connected to multiple thefts from Liquor Marts throughout Winnipeg.

Kane Moar

Sentenced to 31 months in prison for robbery, Moar became eligible for statutory release Oct. 12. A week later, he had breached his conditions. More recently, he’s being sought by police as the suspect in a Dec. 17 homicide. There’s a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Patrick Jack

Serving a two-year sentence for aggravated assault, Jack became eligible for statutory release on Oct. 30, but had his release cancelled after breaching his conditions only days later. There’s a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Roy Brandson

Brandson is wanted by police for a violent break and enter incident Dec. 8, in which he threatened two women.

Shayne Fontaine

Fontaine is wanted for Liquor Mart thefts throughout the city, and currently has three warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the location of any of the above is asked to call Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

