January 4, 2019 6:37 pm

Montreal snowfall welcomed by toboggan riders

Brayden Haines By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: After a green Christmas and lots of freezing rain, kids in Montreal finally have a reason to play outside. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, Montreal received close to 10 centimetres of snow in the last two days – much to the relief of kids and parents alike.

Children took full advantage of the five-centimetere snowfall that hit the Montreal region, blanketing the hill sides of the Beaconsfield Golf Course.

Dozens of children dusted off their toboggans and hit the slopes after being cooped up inside during the holidays.

 “I played video games and watched TV all day,” Beaconsfield sledder Justin Guindi said with a smile.

Thursday night’s snowfall was the first significant dusting to cover Montreal during the two-week holiday break.

“Everybody got the snow we were expecting for Christmas that never came,” Environment Canada meteorologist Marie-Eve Gigure said.

Tobogganers slides down snow covered hill at the Beaconsfield Golf Course.

Brayden Jagger Haines

 

The new snow was welcomed by François-Xavier Brunet after an icy winter break. His family spent a good portion of the morning sledding and building snow sculptures on the white-covered links.

“There is only a few days left before school,”  Brunet said.

When his daughter invited the family sledding, he jumped at the chance.

“I could keep doing this all winter long this is the best thing,” Brunet said.

 

Member of the Brunet family rolls in the snow.

Brayden Jagger Haines

Environment Canada is reporting a mild weekend on the way but snow is in the forecast.

Gigure says a weather system is approaching that could bring at least 10 centimeters by next Wednesday night for the Montreal region.

In the the Laurentians, Gigure says a possible 20 centimeters could be on the way.

She does warn the temperature will rise above freezing, which could turn the snowfall into a wet mix of precipitation.

