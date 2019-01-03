Pointe-Claire blames bad weather for outdoor ice rink closures

The Kirkland Park outdoor rink is buzzing with action, as a pick-up game has just begun on the ice on Thursday afternoon.

“It gets rough but it’s fun,” said hockey player and Kirkland resident Thomas Murphy.

Thomas and his father Peter take full advantage of the outdoor rinks during the short holiday break.

“Coming out to these rinks is a holiday tradition for me,” Peter Murphy said.

“I’m always taking time off over the holidays to take advantage of these rinks.”

In the adjacent city of Pointe-Claire, most residents can’t do the same as the Murphy family since nine of the 10 outdoor rinks are closed. The only rink open is at Clearpoint Park.

The city said it blames bad weather conditions for the closures.

“Our teams worked before and during the holidays to prepare the rinks when the weather permitted,” Pointe-Claire communications spokesperson Marie-Pier Paquette-Séguin said in a statement.

“The rinks will be opened as soon as the surface is completely safe for sports activities.”

Jeff Dalzell, who went skating with his daughter for the first time, said it’s “unfortunate for everybody” that the rinks are closed.

He disagrees with the city’s decision, saying that while the weather was bad at times, it was great for ice making.

“I would think the conditions have been pretty ideal for making ice,” Dalzell said.

“Rain usually helps it like watering the ice, certainly with the minus temperatures its been quite great to make some good ice.”

Pointe-Claire says the rinks will be open once they are deemed safe by the city.

The status of all of the local rinks can be found on the city’s website.