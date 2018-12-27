Freezing rain warning in effect for Greater Montreal

About one to three millimetres of freezing rain is expected to hit the Greater Montreal area on Thursday evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning due to an imminent low-pressure system.

READ MORE: Early winter sets back 10 construction sites in Montreal

The system will start as snow before changing to freezing rain early Friday morning, as it moves over western and central Quebec.

The freezing rain should last about two hours.

READ MORE: Record-breaking cold snap leaves Montreal shelters scrambling

“The freezing rain will change to rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark,” the organization notes.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.