‘Treacherous’ icy side streets prompt Beaconsfield residents to call for action

December’s wet, wintry weather has caused an icy havoc on many side streets in Beaconsfield.

Residents of the area have taken to social media to voice their frustration.

One of the worst streets in the city is Fairlawn Crescent.

READ MORE: Too much winter salt is bad for the environment, experts warn

Long-time resident Emily Newton says she has never seen it this bad before.

“I’m so afraid, honestly,” Newton said.

“Its really bad to the extent that I don’t even want to leave the house.”

WATCH: Winter driving safety tips

A thick sheet of ice lays on the 700-metre stretch of road. The icy build up has made Canada Post letter carrier Jean Denis’s job not only difficult, but unsafe.

"Its treacherous for me," Canada Post letter carrier, Jean Denis said while delivering on icy Beaconsfield side streets. pic.twitter.com/sDsNagCEtY — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) December 31, 2018

Denis says although Fairlawn may be the worst in the area, many streets on his route are also “dangerously icy.”

“Its always treacherous like this all winter long,” Denis said. “Some streets are good but most are like this.”

Most main streets and some side streets that see more traffic in Beaconsfield are clear and salted.

Newton, however, says she has seen salt trucks pass on the surrounding streets, but she has not seen one pass on Fairlawn.

Global news reached out to the city of Beaconsfield but no one was available for comment.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is forecasting yet another freezing rain warning for the island of Montreal.

Many residents are hoping for action before things get worse.

READ MORE: Rising cost of road salt prompts Moncton to reduce use this winter

While sliding down her driveway, Dina Kefallinos says the poor de-icing efforts have her considering calling the city for action.

“They have to do something,” Kefallinos said.

“Because they are going to end up with someone really hurt.”