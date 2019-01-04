OPP arrest man after alleged domestic dispute leads to serious collision in Bancroft

Charges have been laid in connection with a collision in Bancroft that OPP allege stemmed from a domestic dispute.

On Dec. 3, officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving two individuals at a business on Fairway Boulevard.

READ MORE: Domestic dispute leads to serious vehicle collision in Bancroft: OPP

Police say while en route, the accused was driving aggressively in the parking lot and pursued a woman driving another vehicle along Hastings Street North.

During the pursuit, police say the man overtook other vehicles in an attempt to catch up to the female, but lost control and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hastings Street North and York River Drive.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The road was closed for more than seven hours as police investigated.

READ MORE: Bancroft OPP seek suspect after woman attacked while exiting vehicle

On Friday, OPP said the investigation led to charges for one man.

Callan Hunt, 32, of Hastings Highlands has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal harassment.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Bancroft on Feb. 12.