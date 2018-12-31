Bancroft OPP seek suspect after woman attacked while exiting vehicle

Bancroft OPP are searching for a suspect after a woman says she was attacked while exiting her vehicle on Monday morning.

Police say they were called to Hastings Street South in Bancroft for reports of a robbery, where they found an 18-year-old woman who said she was attacked by an unknown suspect.

On Facebook, Jordan Coulter says her sister, Jennifer, was attacked around 7 a.m. outside Riverstone Residence, a retirement residence. Coulter said it was the third time the man has arrived at the site and approached her sister.

Monday’s assault was the second such incident, she noted.

CHEX News reached out to Coulter for comment but has yet to receive a response.

OPP say the woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police released a description of the suspect: a Caucasian man in his 50s with a short, partial beard, who was dressed all in black and wearing a hood.

OPP, along with its Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit, searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

Police say they are reviewing video surveillance as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122, report it to the OPP online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip.