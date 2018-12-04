Domestic dispute leads to serious vehicle collision in Bancroft: OPP

OPP say two people were taken to hospital following an alleged domestic dispute that led to a motor-vehicle collision in Bancroft on Monday morning.

Bancroft OPP say they responded to reports of a domestic dispute between two individuals at a business on Fairway Boulevard.

“While officers were on their way, the male was driving aggressively in the parking lot and started to chase the female in another vehicle north on Hastings Street North,” OPP stated.

Police say the driver overtook other vehicles in an attempt to catch up to the woman and lost control of his vehicle and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hastings Street North (Highway 62) and York River Drive.

Both drivers were injured and were transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The street was closed for seven hours as OPP investigated.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

