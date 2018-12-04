Teen arrested after home invasion in City of Kawartha Lakes

A teen was arrested following a break-in at a residence in the Fenelon Falls area on Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they responded to a 911 call and learned that a youth had allegedly broken into a residence and threatened a youth in the home. Fenelon Falls is about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

“There were no injuries sustained in this incident,” stated Const. Carrie Lanning.

Police said a suspect was quickly located and arrested.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, break-and-enter of a dwelling house and possession of cannabis and liquor for a person under the age of 19.

The teen was held in custody for a bail hearing which occurred later Monday at court in Lindsay.

His name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.